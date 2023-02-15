Interval Partners LP Has $7.55 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 585.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 106,111 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.76. 244,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

State Street Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.