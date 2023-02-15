Interval Partners LP Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,966 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 290,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,608. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.