Interval Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.43% of Hancock Whitney worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

