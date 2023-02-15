Interval Partners LP Buys 16,743 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Trane Technologies by 260.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.40. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.78%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

