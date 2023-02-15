Interval Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,312 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 81,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,161. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

