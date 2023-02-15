Interval Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Interval Partners LP grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 288,186 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 52,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,446. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

