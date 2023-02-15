International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 1,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

