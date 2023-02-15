InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 13.0% in January

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 549,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $72.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.02) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,610.71.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.