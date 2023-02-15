Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.