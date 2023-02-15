Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,329 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

