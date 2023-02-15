Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the January 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

About Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

