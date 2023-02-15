Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,119,441 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,231 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,119,441 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $25,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,863,863 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Stock Performance

About eBay

Shares of EBAY opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -443.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

