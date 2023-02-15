Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,021 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $520.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,854,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,854,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total value of $675,941.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,444,008.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,308 shares of company stock worth $54,847,949. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

