Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1,957.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.63.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

