Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,718 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $27,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

