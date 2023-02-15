Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells 25,985 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $246,634.05.

On Thursday, December 29th, Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $106,740.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 855,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $871.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 337.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading

