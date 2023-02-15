Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells $1,931,456.10 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MC opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 38.07%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.