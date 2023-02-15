Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Sells 3,691 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.