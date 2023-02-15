Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells 73,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,074,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BYD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.33. 1,045,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

