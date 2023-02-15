Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($183.30).

Shares of DOCS traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155.10 ($1.88). 999,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,699. Dr. Martens plc has a 52 week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 295.21 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 861.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

