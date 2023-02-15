Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Down 4.1%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 369,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,759,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $620.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

About Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

