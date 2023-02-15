Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $6.10 on Friday. Innodata has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

