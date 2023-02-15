Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Down 11.6% in January

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,886. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $58.36.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after buying an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.