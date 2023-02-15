Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.77

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $4.05. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 114,360 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

In related news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $45,481.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 57,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $169,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,999 shares of company stock worth $1,152,555. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,565 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Featured Stories

