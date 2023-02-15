Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Up 23.4% in January

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $351,941,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,149 shares of company stock valued at $47,976,005. Insiders own 20.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Impinj by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Impinj by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 257,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Impinj by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 570,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,140. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.23, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

