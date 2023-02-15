IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.62. 14,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 175,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $43,331.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 12,369 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $234,763.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228. 55.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

