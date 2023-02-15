Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 134000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

