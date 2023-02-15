IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$3.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.41, with a volume of 457,631 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.