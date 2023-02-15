Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

Hydro One Price Performance

TSE H remained flat at C$36.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,100. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.27.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

