HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of HUBS opened at $363.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.29. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $557.16.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

