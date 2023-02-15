HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 7.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 195,888 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $363.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

