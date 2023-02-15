HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Decreased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

