Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Howmet Aerospace traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 787989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HWM. Benchmark downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.