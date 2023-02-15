Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.53-$1.67 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 287,270 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 522,067 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

