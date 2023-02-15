Horizen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.18 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $13.31 or 0.00060148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $177.96 million and approximately $55.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00195470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,368,419 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

