Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

