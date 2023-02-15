Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 7,135 shares.The stock last traded at $292.40 and had previously closed at $291.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.60 and a 200-day moving average of $278.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $633.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

