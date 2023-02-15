Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Invests $2.66 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Mosaic comprises about 2.6% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.4 %

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 366,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.