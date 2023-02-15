Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 3.5% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $150.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,969. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

