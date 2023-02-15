Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Has $1.81 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up 1.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.11. 1,771,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.