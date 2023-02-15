HI (HI) Price Down 9.9% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HI has a total market capitalization of $58.56 million and approximately $668,233.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00044106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00216577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,198.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0214587 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $572,629.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.