Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.09 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at $43,090,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $1,880,060.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.