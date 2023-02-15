Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Financial Analysis

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hero Technologies and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Smart for Life has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,414.67%. Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

This table compares Hero Technologies and Smart for Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.76 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -457.02% Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78%

Summary

Smart for Life beats Hero Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies, Inc. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on Australia’s Cooper Basin, which is located in State of South Australia. The company was founded on May 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

