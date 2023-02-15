Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,719 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 430,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,343. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

