Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 472,638 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,638 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000.

GSIE stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,717. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

