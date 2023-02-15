Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,652 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $194.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

