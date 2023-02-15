Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.43. 431,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,205. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

