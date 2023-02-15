Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,642 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 16,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,919. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.