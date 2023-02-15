Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,884 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. 10,604,197 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

