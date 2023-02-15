Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,585 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,156. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,104. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.