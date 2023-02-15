Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,585 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,156. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of MRK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,104. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Stories
